KeepNatchitochesClean: Mayor of Natchitoches announces plan to reduce litter

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has announced a plan to reduce the amount of litter in the city.

Mayor Ronnie Williams made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 6. Part of the plan includes encouraging citizens to sign an electronic litter-free pledge. The mayor hopes to get as many signatures as possible from the city’s 18,000 residents. The city will also be creating an anti-litter task force to provide feedback on areas of the city most in need of care. There will also be a Facebook page dedicated to the cause, allowing those who wish to be a part of the effort to do so.

Those who participate in city cleanups are encouraged to send photos to the city’s Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to post on their own social media accounts as well, using the hashtags #KeepNatchitochesClean, #LoveYourCity, #NatchitochesNotNatchitrash, and #LitterIsTrashy. The mayor is encouraging those who witness others actively littering to report them to Crime Stoppers by calling 318-238-2388.

Mayor Williams says he’s also implementing rotating cleanups by city departments. Each week, a different city department will visit an area of town that needs to be cleaned up and take part in that effort. The following departments will participate: Community Development, Finance, Planning and Zoning, Fire, Police, Public Works, Purchasing, Recreation, and Utilities.

“Mayor Williams has made it clear that he takes litter in the city seriously and is committed to making the choices necessary to see change. He hopes that the consistent effort will encourage residents to bring out the beauty of Natchitoches and take care of the place we call home,” reads a news release sent out by the city.

