Groundbreaking ceremony held for new building on University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana campus

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon (Oct. 7) for the latest building on the Texarkana campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

At a cost of nearly $4 million, the proposed facility will house a welding program, the Second Career and Technical Education Center, and the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy. City leaders say the construction will be an economic boost for the area. On-hand for the day’s event was Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

“It is marvelous that the community has come together, that we are able to build this new building. It will create a lot of opportunities for students in this area, those who went directly in the workforce, but also, it gives students who want to transfer to perhaps a four year get a four year degree the opportunity to go from here to Fayetteville,” said Dr. Bobbitt.

Dr. Bobbitt says students will be able to make that transfer paying the same tuition fee. The new facility should be opened for students in 2023. Click here to see more renderings of the facility.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.