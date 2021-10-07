Prize Fest
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new building on University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana campus

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana broke ground on a new building on its Texarkana...
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana broke ground on a new building on its Texarkana campus on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The rendering above shows what the facility will look like when completed.(UAHT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon (Oct. 7) for the latest building on the Texarkana campus of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

At a cost of nearly $4 million, the proposed facility will house a welding program, the Second Career and Technical Education Center, and the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy. City leaders say the construction will be an economic boost for the area. On-hand for the day’s event was Dr. Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System.

“It is marvelous that the community has come together, that we are able to build this new building. It will create a lot of opportunities for students in this area, those who went directly in the workforce, but also, it gives students who want to transfer to perhaps a four year get a four year degree the opportunity to go from here to Fayetteville,” said Dr. Bobbitt.

Dr. Bobbitt says students will be able to make that transfer paying the same tuition fee. The new facility should be opened for students in 2023. Click here to see more renderings of the facility.

