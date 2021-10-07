The Good Stuff: Something to Cheer About

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Surpises are hard to keep especially with multiple people involved.

So, it’s understandable why so many former Haughton cheerleaders tried their best in an effort to surprise one woman.

Ms. Shaw has been Haughton High School’s cheerleader coach for 27 years and she is planning to retire.

Despite the dreary weather, former cheerleaders from as far back as 1995 to as recent as 2020 came to celebrate the love that Ms. Shaw gave for her girls.

