Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The Good Stuff: Something to Cheer About

These former Haughton cheerleaders’ true talents are the ability to come together
Dozens of former and current Haughton High School cheerleaders prepare for a special...
Dozens of former and current Haughton High School cheerleaders prepare for a special performance for cheerleader sponsor Kelli Shaw.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Surpises are hard to keep especially with multiple people involved.

So, it’s understandable why so many former Haughton cheerleaders tried their best in an effort to surprise one woman.

Ms. Shaw has been Haughton High School’s cheerleader coach for 27 years and she is planning to retire.

Despite the dreary weather, former cheerleaders from as far back as 1995 to as recent as 2020 came to celebrate the love that Ms. Shaw gave for her girls.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.
2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Ochsner Health workers sue in Caddo, Ouachita to block vaccine mandate
Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area

Latest News

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’
After toasty temperatures over the weekend we are tracking storms to start next week.
Near record warmth this weekend
Telly McCall, who liked to hold up signs with encouraging messages, lost his arm in a...
North La. man known for his encouraging signs loses arm in hit-and-run
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student