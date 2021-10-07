Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

VIDEO: Student attacks Covington High teacher for ‘Tik-Tok challenge’

Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a...
Police say that Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.(Covington PD)(CPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington Police say a viral Tik-Tok challenge on social media may be the reason why a student is in jail and charged with the battery of a school teacher.

An 18-year-old Covington High School student has been arrested for assaulting a teacher in the classroom Wednesday, police say.

WATCH: 18-year-old Covington High School student attacks a 64-year-old disabled teacher in the video below for a “Tik-Tok challenge”.

Police say that Larrianna Jackson was arrested after they responded to reports of a student physically assaulting a schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang.

The 64-year-old schoolteacher, who is physically disabled, received medical attention at a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the attack.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Jackson was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution.

After the incident, officers obtained video of the event that was taken on a student’s cell phone.

Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently, users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.

The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.
2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Ochsner Health workers sue in Caddo, Ouachita to block vaccine mandate
Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area

Latest News

After toasty temperatures over the weekend we are tracking storms to start next week.
Near record warmth this weekend
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Dozens of former and current Haughton High School cheerleaders prepare for a special...
The Good Stuff: Something to Cheer About
Fred Gamble on how Texarkana is home
Fred Gamble on how Texarkana is home