Caddo Parish Commission to discuss bulletproof vests for fire districts, drones for spraying mosquitos

By Jade Myers and Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Commission is set to meet at Government Plaza on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7.

Today’s agenda includes the discussion of many special resolutions including, honoring Gold Star Mothers and Families, and Appreciation for Law Enforcement.

The commission will go over ordinances to enact curfews and amend the budget to provide $54,000 for drones that would spray for mosquitos.

The Caddo Parish Fire Commission is also expected to address their request for the budget to provide $165,300 for bulletproof vests for Shreveport and Caddo Fire Districts. The ordinance is sponsored by Councilman Jim Taliaferro.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for updates on the commission’s decisions.

