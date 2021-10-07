Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Breast cancer survivor advocates for early checking after her own experience

Gloria gives a big thumbs up following treatment.
Gloria gives a big thumbs up following treatment.(viewer submitted)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a normal breast exam for Gloria Philips until she noticed a bump on her.

She says that’s when doctors performed an ultrasound and biopsy on her on a Thursday in 2014. By Monday the next week, she was in surgery.

“It’s ultra-important, because the earlier you detect it, the earlier you can treat it,” explained Philips, “Once it progresses, it’s a lot harder to screen for cancer.”

Philips thanks those that helped her through her treatment and says, “If you are going through this journey, make sure you have a positive team with you.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Murray IV, Age 41
Man is identified after a standoff with sheriff’s deputies; mugshot released
“Legend was born a star, he was born a legend,” Legend Williamson’s mother Raegan Williamson...
Parents speak on death of 10-year-old son in ‘freak’ rodeo accident
Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.
2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
Police and medical units where at the scene of the shooting.
1 man dead following early morning shooting; suspect in custody
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

KSLA's Fred Gamble has been inducted into the National Academy of the Arts and Sciences...
Longtime KSLA reporter/photojournalist inducted into EMMY Silver Circle
Shreveport Government Plaza
Caddo Parish Commission to discuss bulletproof vests for fire districts, drones for spraying mosquitos
Rep. Danny McCormick is a Republican representing District 1 in the Louisiana House of...
State rep. discusses why he’s joining efforts to end La.’s mask mandate
SporTran is encouraging the public to attend a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the future...
SporTran to highlight ‘innovative’ future of public transportation