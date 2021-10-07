Breast cancer survivor advocates for early checking after her own experience

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a normal breast exam for Gloria Philips until she noticed a bump on her.

She says that’s when doctors performed an ultrasound and biopsy on her on a Thursday in 2014. By Monday the next week, she was in surgery.

“It’s ultra-important, because the earlier you detect it, the earlier you can treat it,” explained Philips, “Once it progresses, it’s a lot harder to screen for cancer.”

Philips thanks those that helped her through her treatment and says, “If you are going through this journey, make sure you have a positive team with you.”

