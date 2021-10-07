Prize Fest
Bossier Parish Community College provides on-location registration for future students

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) is helping ease stress when registering for college.

These on-location sites will provide students with the full BPCC enrollment team as well as admissions, advising, and financial aid counselors. Future students that are also veterans will have access to the full BPCC veterans resource center.

“I believe this is important because we know one of the barriers to enrolling in college is sometimes just coming to the campus,” explained, BPCC academic advisor, Jennifer Ellis-Smith. “This gives you the opportunity to come out to a central location that you may be familiar with. You can come in, meet with us, and we are gonna help you get through the onboarding process, get your schedule, help you with your financial aid, and be ready to start classes.”

Future students should bring a valid photo ID and any unofficial transcripts they may have. ACT and SAT test scores can also be provided, but are not needed. BPCC plans to hold multiple future sign-up events at different locations. One can register for the Fall 21, Spring 22, and Summer 22 semesters at these events.

The first event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Southern Hill Business Association 9701 Baird Road.

