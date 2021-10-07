Prize Fest
1-year-old found dead in vehicle

Cause not been determined; police investigating it is possibly heat-related
(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 1-year-old has been found dead in a vehicle in west Shreveport.

It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7 in a mobile home park off West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, authorities say.

The cause of the child’s death has not been determined.

Police are investigating whether it possibly is heat-related, a spokeswoman said.

Authorities are interviewing the people who were caring for the child at the time.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

