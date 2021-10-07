1-year-old found dead in vehicle
Cause not been determined; police investigating it is possibly heat-related
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 1-year-old has been found dead in a vehicle in west Shreveport.
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 7 in a mobile home park off West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, authorities say.
The cause of the child’s death has not been determined.
Police are investigating whether it possibly is heat-related, a spokeswoman said.
Authorities are interviewing the people who were caring for the child at the time.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.