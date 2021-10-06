Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Wiley College to enter ‘Sacred Pause’ to rest amid pandemic

Beginning Oct. 10, Wiley College students, faculty and staff members are entering a 'Sacred...
Beginning Oct. 10, Wiley College students, faculty and staff members are entering a 'Sacred Pause' - a week-long break to focus on rejuvenation.(Christian Piekos)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The worries of the coronavirus pandemic has placed a heavy burden on the lives of countless people across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex - especially college students. Facing stress normally created by higher education - like concerns of student debt and academic success - students were left with more uncertainty due to COVID-19.

That’s why Wiley College is taking a bold move to make sure its students, faculty and staff, have an opportunity to rest, rejuvenate and recharge. On Oct. 10, the faith-based institution is entering its first ‘Sacred Pause’ - a chance to do just that - hit pause.

“The rigors of providing high-quality education and first-rate service to students in a new environment, while simultaneously juggling the dangers of the pandemic and their personal demands, simply put, have left us exhausted, burnt out, and fatigued,” said Dr. Herman Felton, president and CEO of Wiley College. “As a commitment to our teammates’ wellbeing and in concert with our core beliefs that health and wellness is central to excellence, we believe a ‘Sacred Pause’ is necessary. ”

The week-long break will offer a series of virtual activities for students, including cooking classes, yoga, book discussions and speakers. Students and staff members are encouraged to ‘unplug’ and pour into the spiritual, mental, physical and emotional health.

“Since March of 2020, a large portion of our campus community has continued to operate on dual fronts, at home and Wiley College,” Felton said.

As an added bonus, each student will receive $500 to be used as they see fit.

Going forward, Wiley College’s ‘Sacred Pause’ will be instituted each fall semester with a special emphasis on social service.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial
Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
National Night Out is an effort to unite local law enforcement with communities, as well as an...
More than 150 block parties planned for Shreveport’s National Night Out
National shortages, consumer demand causing increase in cost of food