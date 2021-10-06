Wiley College to enter ‘Sacred Pause’ to rest amid pandemic

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - The worries of the coronavirus pandemic has placed a heavy burden on the lives of countless people across the country and throughout the ArkLaTex - especially college students. Facing stress normally created by higher education - like concerns of student debt and academic success - students were left with more uncertainty due to COVID-19.

That’s why Wiley College is taking a bold move to make sure its students, faculty and staff, have an opportunity to rest, rejuvenate and recharge. On Oct. 10, the faith-based institution is entering its first ‘Sacred Pause’ - a chance to do just that - hit pause.

“The rigors of providing high-quality education and first-rate service to students in a new environment, while simultaneously juggling the dangers of the pandemic and their personal demands, simply put, have left us exhausted, burnt out, and fatigued,” said Dr. Herman Felton, president and CEO of Wiley College. “As a commitment to our teammates’ wellbeing and in concert with our core beliefs that health and wellness is central to excellence, we believe a ‘Sacred Pause’ is necessary. ”

The week-long break will offer a series of virtual activities for students, including cooking classes, yoga, book discussions and speakers. Students and staff members are encouraged to ‘unplug’ and pour into the spiritual, mental, physical and emotional health.

“Since March of 2020, a large portion of our campus community has continued to operate on dual fronts, at home and Wiley College,” Felton said.

As an added bonus, each student will receive $500 to be used as they see fit.

Going forward, Wiley College’s ‘Sacred Pause’ will be instituted each fall semester with a special emphasis on social service.

