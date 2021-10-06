Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Walk a mile in their shoe’s 5k aims to bring awareness to domestic violence victims

The 5k will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The 5k will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.(On A Mission LLC)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On A Mission LLC is partnering with Project Celebration Incorporation to help bring awareness to domestic abuse victims.

The groups organized a 5k run and walk to raise money for domestic abuse victims and local Shreveport shelters. The event will also demonstrate how to get out of an abusive relationship as well as provide people to talk to about domestic violence.

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will start at Stoner Avenue Skate Plaza in Shreveport. After the race, there will be food and drinks provided.

Runners can sign-up at the event or online here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

Walk a mile in their shoes' 5k interview
Walk a mile in their shoes' 5k interview
Expect more great weather to get outside over the next couple of days.
Warmer weather on the way
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing