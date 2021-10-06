Walk a mile in their shoe’s 5k aims to bring awareness to domestic violence victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On A Mission LLC is partnering with Project Celebration Incorporation to help bring awareness to domestic abuse victims.

The groups organized a 5k run and walk to raise money for domestic abuse victims and local Shreveport shelters. The event will also demonstrate how to get out of an abusive relationship as well as provide people to talk to about domestic violence.

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will start at Stoner Avenue Skate Plaza in Shreveport. After the race, there will be food and drinks provided.

Runners can sign-up at the event or online here.

