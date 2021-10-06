Top 5 reasons why some parents are hesitant on vaccinating their children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Research shows kids eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are the least likely to get the shot, with just one in three kids from age 12-15 having received at least one shot.

QuoteWizard Research Analyst Nick Vinzant and team members analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and he says there are five reasons why some parents won’t allow their kids to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.

“People are very concerned about side effects. They’re waiting to see if the vaccine is safe, they don’t trust the vaccine, they don’t trust the government or they simply do not vaccinate their children. Those are the five main reasons we found why parents are hesitant,” he said.

Vinzant says however people feel about getting vaccinated for themselves, those feelings are stronger when it comes to their children.

“What we found nationwide is about 56 percent of people say they are not getting vaccinated because they are worried about side effects. When it comes to their children, that number goes way up to nearly 70 percent,” he said.

In Louisiana, their study reveals 55 percent of parents are concerned about side effects, 40 percent don’t trust the government, 37 percent are waiting to see if it’s safe and 15 percent say they’re not sure their children need it.

“I think the big take away from that is... that the message from elected officials and government officials needs to be crystal clear because people are very skeptical when it comes to their children. So there can be mixed messages,” Vinzant says.

The study also shows South Dakota, Vermont, Montana, Arizona and Pennsylvania have the highest numbers of people who don’t vaccinate their children.

