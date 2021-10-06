Prize Fest
Texarkana police looking for man who reportedly led police on chase in stolen truck

(WMC Action News 5)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas police are looking for a man they say led officers on a short pursuit before crashing a stolen truck into a building.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to police, a man was painting a house on Wood Street when someone stole his truck. 911 was called, and police quickly spotted the stolen vehicle and began a chase. The driver of the stolen truck crashed through a wooden fence before running into a storage building.

He was able to run away before officers could make an arrest. The man was last seen on Moore Street in Texarkana, Texas.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

