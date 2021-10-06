Texarkana police looking for man who reportedly led police on chase in stolen truck

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana, Texas police are looking for a man they say led officers on a short pursuit before crashing a stolen truck into a building.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to police, a man was painting a house on Wood Street when someone stole his truck. 911 was called, and police quickly spotted the stolen vehicle and began a chase. The driver of the stolen truck crashed through a wooden fence before running into a storage building.

He was able to run away before officers could make an arrest. The man was last seen on Moore Street in Texarkana, Texas.

