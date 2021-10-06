Shreveport residents can now request city services through an app

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The SeeClickFix app will now speed up the process of reporting non-emergency issues in Shreveport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Shreveport mayor, Adria Perkins, announced that the SeeClickApp will allow residents to request assistance with issues like blight, illegal dumping, graffiti, and code violations.

The issues will be submitted through the app and be forwarded to the appropriate city departments. App users can opt-in to receive email updates on when their problems are being solved.

The SeeClickFix app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on mobile devices. to use the services online go to www.shreveportla.gov and click report a concern. Users need to make sure that the address of the problem is provided.

