Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Shreveport residents can now request city services through an app

The app is a part of the Cleaner Shreveport campaign.
The app is a part of the Cleaner Shreveport campaign.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The SeeClickFix app will now speed up the process of reporting non-emergency issues in Shreveport.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Shreveport mayor, Adria Perkins, announced that the SeeClickApp will allow residents to request assistance with issues like blight, illegal dumping, graffiti, and code violations.

The issues will be submitted through the app and be forwarded to the appropriate city departments. App users can opt-in to receive email updates on when their problems are being solved.

The SeeClickFix app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on mobile devices. to use the services online go to www.shreveportla.gov and click report a concern. Users need to make sure that the address of the problem is provided.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

Ochsner LSU Health will hold clinics to help combat the flu.
Ocshner LSU Health to hold flu shot events
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, flood waters surround storm damaged homes in...
Sen. Kennedy: FEMA is making flood insurance unaffordable for Louisianans
A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
NATAS Mid-America Chapter Silver/Gold Circle Chairman Kris Ketz
NATAS Mid-America Chapter Silver/Gold Circle Chairman Kris Ketz congratulates Fred Gamble
Live COVID-19 coverage
Live at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing