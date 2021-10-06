2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to shots being fired around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Police say two people have been shot; one victim is in life-threatening condition and one is in non-life-threatening condition. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The incident happened at the Sanctuary at Shreveport Apartments on Valley View Drive near Jewella Avenue.

Police also say they are looking for two men in connection with this shooting. No description of the suspects has been given.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

