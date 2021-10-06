Prize Fest
2 injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.
Shreveport Police respond to reports of shots being fired near Jewella Avenue.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to shots being fired around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Two people shot at apartment complex on Jewella Avenue>>> https://bit.ly/3mxzbU2

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Police say two people have been shot; one victim is in life-threatening condition and one is in non-life-threatening condition. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The incident happened at the Sanctuary at Shreveport Apartments on Valley View Drive near Jewella Avenue.

Police also say they are looking for two men in connection with this shooting. No description of the suspects has been given.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

