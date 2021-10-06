Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Residents say unkempt property attracting wild animals after dog is attacked by coyote

Former Shreveport Country Club grounds
Former Shreveport Country Club grounds(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents who live near the former Shreveport Country Club say the unkempt property is drawing in wild animals, like coyotes.

One family is mourning the loss of their dog who was attacked and taken by a coyote. The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera caught footage of the heartbreaking encounter.

The following clip may be upsetting to some viewers.

The video shows two dogs on the left side of the yard as they sniff around the area. A coyote then emerges from the wooded area and slowly approaches them. Moments later, the coyote is seen running towards one of the dogs, grabbing him and carrying him back into the wooded area.

Neighbors are expressed concern about the former Shreveport Country Club in Environmental Court just two weeks ago. The owner of the property was fined for not maintaining it.

Caption

KSLA’s legal expert J. Antonio Florence says the first step in addressing property concerns is to report them.

“Generally they’re are several steps you can take of course contacting property standards, and asking property standards to come out and site those people. I guess would be the polite political way to try to handle things and getting the city involved,” he said.

The Director of Property Standards says once a complaint is made about a property, an inspection is done and once cited, the property’s owner has to appear in Environmental Court. If the problem is fixed before the court appearance, they will not have to appear in court.

If you have a concern about a property in Shreveport, click here to make a report.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,192 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Top 5 reasons why some parents are hesitant on vaccinating their children
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Images from grounds of former Shreveport Country Club