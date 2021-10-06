Residents say unkempt property attracting wild animals after dog is attacked by coyote

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents who live near the former Shreveport Country Club say the unkempt property is drawing in wild animals, like coyotes.

One family is mourning the loss of their dog who was attacked and taken by a coyote. The homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera caught footage of the heartbreaking encounter.

The following clip may be upsetting to some viewers.

The video shows two dogs on the left side of the yard as they sniff around the area. A coyote then emerges from the wooded area and slowly approaches them. Moments later, the coyote is seen running towards one of the dogs, grabbing him and carrying him back into the wooded area.

Neighbors are expressed concern about the former Shreveport Country Club in Environmental Court just two weeks ago. The owner of the property was fined for not maintaining it.

KSLA’s legal expert J. Antonio Florence says the first step in addressing property concerns is to report them.

“Generally they’re are several steps you can take of course contacting property standards, and asking property standards to come out and site those people. I guess would be the polite political way to try to handle things and getting the city involved,” he said.

The Director of Property Standards says once a complaint is made about a property, an inspection is done and once cited, the property’s owner has to appear in Environmental Court. If the problem is fixed before the court appearance, they will not have to appear in court.

If you have a concern about a property in Shreveport, click here to make a report.

