Parents respond to bill that will allow cameras inside Louisiana’s special education classrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents are weighing in on a new law that will impact special education students across Louisiana.

In June, Gov. Edwards signed a bill requiring cameras in special education classrooms across the state if a parent requests one.

Corhonda Corley, a parent in East Baton Rouge, says the law is personal.

“At first most parents think that it can’t happen to them, and I was one of them,” said Corley.

Corley claims her son 7-year-old son Corinth was abused by a teacher and staff at his former school.

So, the idea of cameras going up inside her son’s classroom is one she fully supports.

“I have a child that’s non-verbal. He has multiple disabilities. He’s on the autism spectrum, he has a rare form of spina bifida, as well as epilepsy. He’s not able to tell me, mom, this is what happens to me,” said Corley.

Ciearra Taylor is a parent of a special needs child in Ascension Parish. She believes there are a lot of benefits that could come between the students and staff.

“It covers everybody really,” said Taylor.

Taylor and Corley say this could help hold all parties accountable if something were to happen.

“I don’t just have this report to look at, but I actually have video documentation that the school can provide,” said Corley.

Both parents understand that there are some who might disagree with the law because of privacy concerns.

For example, the Monroe City School District in Northeast Louisiana is facing pushback that could delay cameras getting installed for their kids.

However, Corley feels the safety of our kids should trump those feelings.

“Those children deserve the right to be safe and their parents deserve the right to go to work and have peace knowing their child is safe like the school system promises in their mission statement,” said Corley.

A representative from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says a parent would have to submit a formal request to the ESS Department to get a camera installed.

You can call at 225-929-8600, or click here for more information.

