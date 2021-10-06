October heat wave on tap for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle point of the week we are tracking temperatures that will be on the rise for the second half of the week across the ArkLaTex. It is very likely that by the time we get to the end of the week and head through the weekend high temperatures in the 90s will be common across the region. That combined with sunny skies and rising mugginess will give the region much more of a late summer feel versus the fall weather we would expect. Our next significant chance for rain will not come until Monday of next week when a developing area of low pressure will move out onto the Plains.

We are tracking rising temperatures on the way once we get to the end of the week for the region. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are heading out the door this morning get ready for another great day Wednesday across the region. Most of us should see ample sunshine with the potential for maybe a pop up convective shower or two in the northern half of the viewing area. After starting off in the low 60s this morning, we are expecting high temperatures this afternoon to be in the mid-80s with muted humidity for the ArkLaTex.

Now was we go through the rest of the week we are expecting temperatures to start climbing as the upper level low that helped keep our temperatures down for the region starts to move out of the south. This means that highs will likely stretch into the upper 80s Thursday followed by highs in the 90s on Friday. The good news is that the humidity should still not be all that high and sunshine will continue to dominate.

Looking ahead to the weekend and into next week we are tracking more of the same expected for the region. Temperatures over the weekend will likely be right around the 90 degree mark for the region. Also over the weekend is when the humidity will start to creep up for the ArkLaTex as well. Once we get to early next week on Monday we are tracking a disturbance moving out onto the Plains that could drive some showers and storms back into the forecast and will need to be watched.

In the meantime, get ready for another sunny day Wednesday! Have a great day!

