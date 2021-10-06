Prize Fest
Ocshner LSU Health to hold flu shot events

Ochsner LSU Health will hold clinics to help combat the flu.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This flu season Ochsner LSU Shreveport plans to help out the community with getting their flu shots.

The clinic will hold three flu shot events throughout the month of October. Both COVID vaccinations and flu shots will be available at the event.

The events are as followed:

  • Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Ambulatory Care Center located at 1602 Kings Highway
  • Friday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center vaccine clinic located at 915 Margaret Place

Appointments are preferred and can be made through MyChart at my.ochsner.org/lsu or by calling 318-626-0050.

