Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive

Latest News

One Sam Houston Elementary teacher in Marshall, Tx is teaching his students math skills through...
Marshall ISD teacher helps students learn math through music
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
FILE -The vaccination opt-out proposal was approved on Tuesday by the House and sent to the...
Arkansas lawmakers OK employee opt-out for COVID vaccine, proposal heads to governor’s desk
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works