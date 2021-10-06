Prize Fest
Man is identified after a stand-off with sheriff’s deputies

A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man
A Caddo Parish Sheriffs deputy surronds the home of the barricaded man(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have identified a man that barricaded himself in his home around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct 6.

Larry Murray, 41, was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police.

The incident started when Murray took a picture of a gun magazine and ammunition and posted it on social media. He then sent the picture to family members threatening to harm them.

Deputies went to check on the family member’s house and made sure they were safe. After making sure the family was safe, deputies went to Murray’s house in the 6500 block of Caspiana Lane. When Deputies arrived, Murray barricaded himself in his house and threatened to harm himself.

Multiple units surrounded the house and closed roads around the area. Deputies also evacuated houses around the barricaded man’s home. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office negotiators and special response units were at the scene and actively talked Murray out of the house.

Murray gave himself willingly to deputies around 7 a.m. and is charged with cyberstalking and resisting arrest. Roads around the area have since been reopened.

