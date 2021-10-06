Prize Fest
LDWF license purchases will be suspended October 10-11

(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The following was released to us by LDWF:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be performing site maintenance and upgrades to its licensing website beginning Sunday, October 10 through Monday, October 11. 

During this time, you will not be able to purchase a license either online or through a retail vendor, so plan appropriately. 

If you plan on hunting or fishing on October 10 or 11, make sure to purchase your appropriate license no later than Saturday, October 9.

License purchasing will be available again Tuesday, October 12.

Copyright 2021 LDWF. All rights reserved.

