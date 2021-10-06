Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Greenwood police respond to an accident on Highway 169

Greenwood-springridge road at blue knoll is currently closed as police respond to the accident.
Greenwood-springridge road at blue knoll is currently closed as police respond to the accident.(Greenwood Police)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Units responded to the accident around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The accident occurred on highway 169 and police say they are trying to get someone out of a vehicle.

Police suggest that if you are going north to turn down Shirley Francis Road and if you are going south take highway 79.

Currently, the Greenwood-Springridge Road at blue knoll is closed.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
2 men face charges after traffic stop turns into chase and crash
2 men face charges after traffic stop turns into chase and crash
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on...
3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas