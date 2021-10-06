Greenwood police respond to an accident on Highway 169

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Units responded to the accident around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The accident occurred on highway 169 and police say they are trying to get someone out of a vehicle.

Police suggest that if you are going north to turn down Shirley Francis Road and if you are going south take highway 79.

Currently, the Greenwood-Springridge Road at blue knoll is closed.

