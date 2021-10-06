Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Eastbound I-20 reopens in wake of wreck

At one point, traffic was backed up from Lakeshore Drive to Hearne Avenue
A wreck involving a motorcycle had traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 backed up from Lakeshore...
A wreck involving a motorcycle had traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 backed up from Lakeshore Drive to Hearne Avenue at one point on the afternoon of Oct. 6, 2021.(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eastbound Interstate 20 is back open to traffic.

A wreck the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 6 on I-20 at Lakeshore Drive led to the highway being closed for about 90 minutes.

There’s no immediate word on who was hurt nor how the accident happened.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 1:07 p.m.

At one point, eastbound traffic was backed up from Lakeshore Drive to Hearne Avenue, a distance of about a mile.

Motorists were advised to find an alternate route while first responders cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Greenwood-springridge road at blue knoll is currently closed as police respond to the accident.
Greenwood police respond to an accident on Highway 169
2 men face charges after traffic stop turns into chase and crash
2 men face charges after traffic stop turns into chase and crash
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on...
3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle