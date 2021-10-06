Eastbound I-20 reopens in wake of wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eastbound Interstate 20 is back open to traffic.

A wreck the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 6 on I-20 at Lakeshore Drive led to the highway being closed for about 90 minutes.

There’s no immediate word on who was hurt nor how the accident happened.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 1:07 p.m.

At one point, eastbound traffic was backed up from Lakeshore Drive to Hearne Avenue, a distance of about a mile.

Motorists were advised to find an alternate route while first responders cleared the scene.

