Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Above average temperatures expected through the weekend

By Grant Roberts
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be heating up even more as we go through the next few days. It will be well above average for October standards. Thankfully the humidity will not be too high.

Through the evening, there will be a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. So, any outdoor plans will be good to go. Temperatures will be in the 70s, cooling to the 60s by tonight.

Overnight the clouds will be clearing out and moving away. There will not be any rain. Temperatures will be cool for one more night, before slightly increasing over the next few nights. Lows will be in the upper 50s in some spots with lower 60s everywhere else.

Dry weather returns for everyone Thursday. We’ll start heating up a little more with fewer clouds and ample sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday and on into the weekend will still have gorgeous weather! The only thing is that temperatures these days will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s. So, it will not exactly feel like Fall. However, the humidity will be tolerable so it will not feel too bad. You’ll still need those sunglass as you head out the door for any outdoor plans. I expect a lot of sunshine and limited cloud cover.

Next week continues to look mostly dry. There will be a little more cloud cover, but still low rain chances. I have a 20% chance on Monday and a 10% chance on Tuesday. So, you should remain dry, but a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s. Just above normal for October.

We are watching for a potential and weak cold front to move in on Monday. This is what’s bringing our next best chance of rain, but also a chance for some storms. Will they be severe? chances of that are pretty low as of now. I do not expect this front to cool temperatures down, but it may help the humidity go back down. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this, so keep checking back with your favorite weather team on KSLA!

Wednesday and through the rest of next week look remain mostly dry with more sunshine. There shouldn’t be much to ruin any outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain above average and will stay in the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned with the humidity, it may be a little lower, but it possibly not by much. We’ll have to see what this cold front does first.

Out in the tropics, There is one area off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. There is only a 20% chance this becomes a named system. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert whenever we get the next storm.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional...
Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

Latest News

Temperatures will be above average for several days
Temperatures will be very warm next several days
We are tracking rising temperatures on the way once we get to the end of the week for the region.
October heat wave on tap for ArkLaTex
Expect more great weather to get outside over the next couple of days.
Warmer weather on the way
We are tracking well above average temperatures for the ArkLaTex by the time we hit the weekend.
One more perfect day for the ArkLaTex