Above average temperatures expected through the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be heating up even more as we go through the next few days. It will be well above average for October standards. Thankfully the humidity will not be too high.

Through the evening, there will be a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. So, any outdoor plans will be good to go. Temperatures will be in the 70s, cooling to the 60s by tonight.

Overnight the clouds will be clearing out and moving away. There will not be any rain. Temperatures will be cool for one more night, before slightly increasing over the next few nights. Lows will be in the upper 50s in some spots with lower 60s everywhere else.

Dry weather returns for everyone Thursday. We’ll start heating up a little more with fewer clouds and ample sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday and on into the weekend will still have gorgeous weather! The only thing is that temperatures these days will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s. So, it will not exactly feel like Fall. However, the humidity will be tolerable so it will not feel too bad. You’ll still need those sunglass as you head out the door for any outdoor plans. I expect a lot of sunshine and limited cloud cover.

Next week continues to look mostly dry. There will be a little more cloud cover, but still low rain chances. I have a 20% chance on Monday and a 10% chance on Tuesday. So, you should remain dry, but a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s. Just above normal for October.

We are watching for a potential and weak cold front to move in on Monday. This is what’s bringing our next best chance of rain, but also a chance for some storms. Will they be severe? chances of that are pretty low as of now. I do not expect this front to cool temperatures down, but it may help the humidity go back down. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this, so keep checking back with your favorite weather team on KSLA!

Wednesday and through the rest of next week look remain mostly dry with more sunshine. There shouldn’t be much to ruin any outdoor plans. Temperatures will remain above average and will stay in the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned with the humidity, it may be a little lower, but it possibly not by much. We’ll have to see what this cold front does first.

Out in the tropics, There is one area off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. There is only a 20% chance this becomes a named system. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert whenever we get the next storm.

