‘We are all in this together’: More than 150 block parties planned for Shreveport’s National Night Out

By Christian Piekos
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time since 2019 — communities across the city of Shreveport will gather on Tuesday evening (Oct. .5) for fellowship and to have conversations on crime reduction.

A National Night Out kick-off party begins at 4 p.m. on the 2400 block of Coburn Lane. Residents will gather from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participants are encouraged to take pictures throughout the night and post them to social media using the hashtag #ShreveportNightOut.

A total of 150 groups of people, from Southern Hills to Queensborough, are meeting for the occasion — which was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is nearly double the number of groups registered for the evening in 2019.

National Night Out is an effort to unite local law enforcement with communities, as well as an opportunity to discuss crime and drug prevention measures.

“This sends a very clear message to those out there committing crimes that neighborhoods are organizing to push back against it,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins of Shreveport. “It makes a lot of people think about the fact that we’re all in this together.”

Perkins hopes National Night Out encourages residents to ask questions to local leaders and law enforcement officials about solutions to crime across the city - and what is being done presently to make the city a safer place to live.

“What better way to get those questions answered that are always lingering than by asking a police officer having a meal right beside you,” he said. “If you think things are going on in your neighborhood that aren’t right - if you see something, say something - this is a great opportunity to do that.”

