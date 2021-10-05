Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified

(KEYC Photo)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man shot and killed in Blanchard at the end of September has now been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the coroner announced the name of the victim. Glenn Estes, 66, was shot and killed just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 200 block of Sand Valley Street in Blanchard, the coroner’s office says. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he died about an hour later.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. An autopsy was performed on Estes.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Radiologist testifies ‘It was never a question in my mind’ that it was air found in patient’s brain
Facebook outage opens conversation around mental health & social media
Is your child complaining of headaches? Too much screen time could be to blame
Getting regular mammograms is important for breast health.
GETTING ANSWERS: Why getting regular mammograms is so important