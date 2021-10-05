Victim killed in Blanchard shooting identified

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - A man shot and killed in Blanchard at the end of September has now been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the coroner announced the name of the victim. Glenn Estes, 66, was shot and killed just before 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 in the 200 block of Sand Valley Street in Blanchard, the coroner’s office says. He was taken to a Shreveport hospital, where he died about an hour later.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. An autopsy was performed on Estes.

