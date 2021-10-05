Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years

In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes reported Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was not part of its annual list of the 400 richest people in the U.S.

Trump, whose riches come in large part from his real estate businesses, was estimated to be worth $2.5 billion, the same amount as 2020. Forbes said that left him about $400 million short of making the list. He was ranked 339th a year ago.

He rejoined the prestigious list in 1996 after missing the cut for six years, and he peaked at No. 71 in 2003.

Topping “The Forbes 400″ this year was Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezo, estimated to be worth $201 billion, followed by Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

At the bottom of the list were 12 tied for 389th with $2.9 billion, including Campbell Soup heir Bennett Dorrance, Joseph Grendys of Koch Foods and Robinhood app co-founder Baiju Bhatt.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Radiologist testifies ‘It was never a question in my mind’ that it was air found in patient’s brain
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act
Facebook outage opens conversation around mental health & social media
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden: Bills not about left vs. right