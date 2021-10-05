Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SNAP benefits could soon extend to restaurants in more states

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors,...
RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.(GregZimm // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – New York could soon be added to the shortlist of states that participate in the restaurant meals program (RMP) as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

According to WWNY, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Monday establishing statewide participation. Now, New York will have to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for approval.

“States considering implementing an RMP must weigh whether they would be able to target those most vulnerable and provide them with access to prepared meals,” a USDA spokesperson said.

RMP is an initiative run at the state level that allows low-income households with seniors, disabled or homeless members to use SNAP benefits to purchase discounted meals from authorized restaurants, according to the USDA.

“It is important to note that the option is limited to vulnerable populations who may not have the ability to store or prepare food,” a USDA spokesperson said.

Only SNAP recipients who meet eligibility criteria can purchase meals at authorized restaurants using their benefits.

According to the USDA, only Arizona, California and Rhode Island participate in the program, with Arizona being the sole state that operates an RMP statewide.

There are 17 counties in California and two in Rhode Island that participate in the RMP.

The USDA says a total of 3,054 restaurants were authorized to redeem SNAP benefits from eligible households in federal FY 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Ernest Johnson was scheduled for execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, about 50 miles...
Missouri to execute inmate who killed 3 during ‘94 robbery
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden pushes big plans as key to avoid ‘America’s decline’
Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office squashes rumor about why school resource officers no longer being provided
Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,281 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas