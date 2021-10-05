Roofing salesman facing theft charge; turns self in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A salesman for a Shreveport roofing company faces a theft charge following the discovery of a $41,000 loss.

James Mitchell, 53, turned himself in to authorities on Sept. 27 at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Mitchell allegedly took money from a client that was under the impression she was paying for a job that would be done by Rain Pro Roofing.

The client told authorities that Mitchell was driving a Rain Pro Roofing truck and had paperwork in a Rain Pro Roofing folder.

However, later, the client found out that the contract was written for another roofing company. No record of the transaction was made with Rain Pro Roofing.

The total amount for the job lost amounted to $41,878.75, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After this, the owners of Rain Pro Roofing checked with other customers who said they paid Mitchell with cash and checks. However, the money was not turned over to the business.

Mitchell has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.