Paragon Casino brings sports betting to Cenla

Former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn speaks with reporters after becoming the first person to...
Former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn speaks with reporters after becoming the first person to place a sports bet in Central Louisiana at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville, La. on October 6.(Credit: KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Paragon Casino Resort sits near Highway 1 in Marksville and recently brought a big smile to the face of sports fans when it opened up for sports betting on October 6.

Joe Horn, a former Saints wide receiver, became the first person to place a bet.

“I bet a little money to win a lot,” Horn said jokingly.

However, when asked about placing a bet on the Saints, Horn replied, “I don’t know if I want to throw that out there yet, but a lot of baseball teams definitely.”

Nevertheless, the economic impact sports betting could have on the state’s economy is not a laughing matter.

According to Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, 53 million tourists traveled to Louisiana in 2019 and left behind $1.9 billion in taxes, which comes out to about $1,100 that each Louisiana family did not have to pay.

“This will absolutely help us jump back to those record-breaking numbers a lot quicker,” Lt. Gov. Nungesser said. “It’s just another tool in our toolbox, promoting and drawing people here.”

After speaking with reporters, Lt. Gov. Nungesser followed in Horn’s footsteps and placed a bet.

Here’s a look at the new Draft Room over at Paragon:

