Non-profit organization in Texarkana hosts National Night Out event

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - “It also helps us in forming that bond with local services such as police and fire department that is all vital to us,” said Ken Lamon with Opportunities Inc. in Texarkana.

Opportunities Inc. provides housing for adults with special needs. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, residents there began early preps for this year’s National Night Out. This housing area is one of 10 locations in the Texarkana, Ark. community participating in the event. Texarkana Arkansas Police Chief Kristie Bennett says in 2020, concerns over COVID-19 caused the cancellation of National Night Out in her city. She says there are still concerns this year, but felt it was important for the community and the police department to rebound.

“We really want the city to come together, meet our people, and let them know we are here for law enforcement. Our community is our main piece. It is the only way we can do our jobs successfully and we know those relationships is what makes a great police department,” said Bennett.

Chief Bennett says over half of participating neighborhoods in the past decided to participate this year due.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.