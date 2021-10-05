National shortages, consumer demand causing increase in cost of food

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The cost of groceries and fine dining has increased during pandemic.

Certain items like bacon, red meat and fish have risen by 3.7 percent in between August 2020 and August 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is due to increased demand, supply chain issues and national labor shortages.

Some people are making adjustments to their lifestyles to fit the costly changes.

“Meat done went up tremendously, and vegetables. Everything’s going up. I just bought candy for $10 dollars and the bag isn’t as big as it used to be,” said Roland Mays.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where we look into how the price increases are impacting shoppers and restaurants.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.