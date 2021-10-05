MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner testifies patient was doing well in evening; was on a ventilator the next morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 11:11 a.m. - Joseph Kalina, a truck driver, was driving back to San Antonio when he began to have chest pain in the Mount Pleasant area. It was later determined he had a heart attack.

Kalina was transported to a Tyler hospital for better care. Kalina had a history of smoking and alcohol usage.

Holcomb said Kalina went into surgery with Dr. Turner and was doing well. Holcomb says Kalina was on a ventilator when she arrived to work the next morning.

“What the F happened?” Holcomb said was her reaction to Kalina’s sudden decline.

10:13 a.m. - The next witness, Brandi Holcomb, an acute care nurse practitioner at CHRISTUS, took the stand.

She began talking about extubation. This is when a patient’s breathing tube is removed. Holcomb calls it a significant milestone in patient recovery.

In tears, Holcomb recalls Chris Greenaway’s recovery. She talked with him after he got out of surgery before she went home for the day. He was doing well and was expected to be discharged that Monday.

9:35 a.m. - The Defense went over Joseph Kalina’s vitals with Lacy Simpson.

Simpson repeatedly answers “I do not recall” to questions regarding her statements to police.

Simpson said Davis had three patients the morning of Jan. 25, 2017. Their status was said to be “intermediate,” meaning they were a step down from being in the ICU.

The questioning of Simpson then concluded.

The sixth day of the trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital got underway Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Lacy Simpson, a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, continued her testimony.

