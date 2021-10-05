Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas

TERRELL, Texas (KSLA) - An 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School was killed in a crash just outside of Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Oxford “Ox” Foster, 13, was Teresa Foster’s only child. He was born in Shreveport. Ox played football with the STING (Students Taking the Initiative to Nurture their Goals) Academy. The school released a statement about his death, which reads, in part:

“Ox was a very sweet, respectful child, loved his family & friends, made everyone laugh, very competitive and a quiet storm on the football field. He was a child of God and loved his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The school says after playing its first game of the season in Fort Worth, the team was headed back home when the crash happened. School officials say they had all just stopped at Buc-ee’s when the vehicle Ox was in began to slow down for another wreck ahead. The vehicle came to a complete stop when an alleged drunk driver slammed into the back of the SUV, tossing it nearly 60 yards off I-20. The school says Ox was killed on impact. The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody.

Autoplay Caption

Teresa suffered a head injury and was treated at a local hospital. She was released Sunday morning, the school says. Funeral arrangements for Ox are pending.

A balloon release in his memory is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at Evangel Christian Academy, located on Broadacres Road in Shreveport, at 6 p.m. His teammates (past and present) are asked to wear their team jersey.

More from STING Academy about Ox:

Ox started playing flag football when he was 5/6 years old with Calvary Black. He & his mom joined the STING (Students Taking the Initiative to Nurture their Goals) Academy Mighty Hornets youth football organization family /travel team when he was 10 years old, winning three championships, 1 national championship, one tournament championship and three national championship invitations, showcasing his talents from TX, LA, GA to Florida. He was a smart student and tremendous athlete with a promising future. Ox, #10 played Wide Receiver & Defensive Back. Through STING Academy- under Texasports Youth Football League, he-#5, played together with Shreveport Evangel Middle 13U with plans to begin school at Evangel Christian Academy in January 2022. He also loved watching basketball, playing NBA 2k, and was an outstanding player, playing for a year with Keithville Middle.

Oxford had plans to attend LSU in Baton Rouge, where he attended Coach O’s football camp every summer with STING Academy, to play football and study Pharmacy. He had dreams of playing in the NFL and being a Pharmacist.

The Foster family has started a GoFundMe campaign to support the mother’s mental and financial needs. If you’d like to donate, click here.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.