I-220 W closed due to overturned big rig in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene after a big rig overturned and closed I-220 W in Shreveport.

I-220 W CLOSED @ I-20/220 NO AUDIO: I-220 West is closed at I-20/I-220 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted onto I-20 West. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road. Story » https://bit.ly/3AdfOVg Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-220 W at Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (KSLA)

I-220 West is closed at I-20/I-220 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted onto I-20 West. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 5, 2021

I-220 West is closed at Jefferson Paige Road due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto Jefferson Paige Road. Congestion has reached Lakeshore Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 5, 2021

Traffic is being diverted on I-20 W. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

