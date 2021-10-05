I-220 W closed due to overturned big rig in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene after a big rig overturned and closed I-220 W in Shreveport.
I-220 W CLOSED @ I-20/220
I-220 West is closed at I-20/I-220 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted onto I-20 West. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road.
Traffic is being diverted on I-20 W. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
