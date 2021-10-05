Prize Fest
I-220 W closed due to overturned big rig in west Shreveport

An 18-wheeler overturned on I-220 W at Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
An 18-wheeler overturned on I-220 W at Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews are on scene after a big rig overturned and closed I-220 W in Shreveport.

I-220 W CLOSED @ I-20/220

NO AUDIO: I-220 West is closed at I-20/I-220 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted onto I-20 West. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road. Story » https://bit.ly/3AdfOVg

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Traffic is being diverted on I-20 W. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

