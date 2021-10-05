Prize Fest
Houma man sentenced to life for 2019 killing in Caddo Parish

Brandon McLaughlin, DOB: 8/31/1999
Brandon McLaughlin, DOB: 8/31/1999
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Houma will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing someone back in 2019.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 that Brandon McLaughlin, 22, was sentenced to life for the May 26, 2019 killing of James Gonyer, 21. Officials say Gonyer was shot six times with a .40 caliber handgun while he and McLaughlin were at a house in the 7600 block of Blanchard-Latex Road in west Caddo Parish.

On Sept. 23, 2021, McLaughlin was found guilty-as-charged following his trial.

McLaughlin must serve his sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, Judge Chris Victory ruled.

