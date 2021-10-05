Heat wave slowly moves in for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After getting some delightful weather to kick off the week Monday we are tracking generally more of the same as we go through your Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to again be in the mid-80s this afternoon and this forecast is also expected for your Wednesday as well. As we get to Thursday though and moving towards the weekend we are expecting a large upper level ridge to start to building over the central portion of the country, and this will start boosting out temperatures well above average this weekend with highs in the 90s possible. That combined with some elevated humidity on the way will help make it feel much more like summer this weekend compared to typical October weather.

Your National Night Out forecast is looking great across the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking more great weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are down in the lower 60s and we are expecting just another picture perfect afternoon with high temperatures that will be in the mid-80s with muted humidity and ample sunshine. So this will be another great day to get outside.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more sunshine and relatively muted humidity, but also slowly rising temperatures on the way. Highs on Wednesday will again be in the mid-80s, but starting Thursday we are expecting temperatures to start moving upwards into the upper 80s with the trend continuing Friday as well. But while our temperatures will be above average the mugginess during the work week will be low enough where it doesn’t feel miserable to get outside.

Once we get to the weekend though we are expecting the mugginess to rise along with our temperatures. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be right around the 90 degree mark with dry weather for most part continuing for the region with late Sunday afternoon potentially being the exception. That combined with humidity that won’t of August intensity, but still high for October will make it feel much more like summer instead of early Fall.

In the meantime, enjoy some more warm, but comfortable weather Tuesday! Have a great day!

