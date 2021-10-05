Heat slowly builds up by this weekend

(KSLA) - The heat is slowly coming back as the days pass. Temperatures will be up to around the 90 degree mark by this weekend. The good news is that the humidity will not be too high.

This evening we have more great weather. There will be a few passing clouds, especially early on. As the evening wears on, clouds will clear out. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s. This will be great weather for National Night Out taking place around the ArkLaTex.

Overnight will be nice and dry with mostly clear skies. The humidity will still be somewhat low, therefore temperatures will be cooling down to the lower to mid 60s. Some areas will fall all the way to the upper 50s! It should be a good night to open the windows and give the AC a break.

Wednesday and Thursday will have little to no change to the forecast. More sunshine with no rain is expected. Once again both days should have some harmless clouds passing by. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, then up to the mid to upper 80s Thursday.

Friday and on into the weekend will still have gorgeous weather! The only thing is that temperatures these days will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s. So, it will not exactly feel like Fall. However, the humidity will be tolerable so it will not feel too bad. You’ll still need those sunglass as you head out the door for any outdoor plans. I expect a lot of sunshine and limited cloud cover.

Next week continues to look mostly dry. There will be a little more cloud cover, but still low rain chances. I have a 20% chance on Monday and a 10% chance on Tuesday. So, you should remain dry, but a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will heat up to the mid to upper 80s. Just above normal for October.

Out in the tropics, There is one area off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. There is only a 10% chance this becomes a named system. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert whenever we get the next storm.

Have a terrific Tuesday! Enjoy the sunshine this week!

