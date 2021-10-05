Prize Fest
GETTING ANSWERS: Why getting regular mammograms is so important

Getting regular mammograms is important for breast health.
Getting regular mammograms is important for breast health.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and many health professionals are encouraging women to take their breast health seriously.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a nurse navigator at CHRISTUS who spoke about the importance of getting regular mammograms.

Watch News 12 tonight to get some common questions about breast cancer answered.

