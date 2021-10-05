Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite.

An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair.

The filmmakers figured the drone was gone for good, but lo and behold, it was found two weeks later when it washed ashore.

The mangled drone was peppered with bite marks, but the amazing video survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Grades will only be based on what the student knows and not include outside factors like...
Middle school eliminates ‘F’ from grading scale to encourage learning, not failure
Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies
The first ever all-female guard change took place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
First ever all-female guard shift change takes place at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida