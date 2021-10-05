BCFD extinguishes house fire; no injuries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Bossier City Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Crews got the call just after 2 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Ponderosa Drive.

Before firefighters got on the scene, the family inside the home was able to exit.

BCFD crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes, no one was injured.

Firefighters remained on the scene to find family pets inside the home, possibly seven cats.

