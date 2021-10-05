3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) after a crash between a motorcycle and van.
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the crash happened along Arkansas Boulevard at Pinson Drive. Officials say a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle.
The two people on the bike and the driver of the van went to the hospital with unknown injuries.
