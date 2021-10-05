Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle

Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) after a crash between a motorcycle and van.

Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.(KSLA)
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on...
Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.(KSLA)

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the crash happened along Arkansas Boulevard at Pinson Drive. Officials say a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The two people on the bike and the driver of the van went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Police looking for burglary suspect after SWAT called out to home in Bossier City
Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Coroner identifies Texan who died when her vehicle overturned on I-20W in Shreveport
Decari Markray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC student-athlete’s mother, coaches mourn his death in crash on Airline Drive
Girl, 2 boys shot in Marshall, Texas
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room

Latest News

Oxford "Ox" Foster, 13, an 8th grader at Keithville Elementary Middle School, was killed in a...
Keithville student killed in wreck just outside of Dallas
An 18-wheeler overturned on I-220 W at Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Oct....
I-220 W closed due to overturned big rig in west Shreveport
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions