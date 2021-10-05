3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) after a crash between a motorcycle and van.

Three people were injured in a wreck involving a motorcycle and a van in Texarkana, Ark. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (KSLA)

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the crash happened along Arkansas Boulevard at Pinson Drive. Officials say a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The two people on the bike and the driver of the van went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

