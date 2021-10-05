1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on 70th Street that evolved into a pursuit.

Officials say they pursued a vehicle with two male occupants to Walker Road near Newport Street, where the suspects then crashed the car.

Both men ran from the vehicle. One man ran into a nearby wooded residential area where he was caught and arrested. The other man jumped onto a civilian’s car that had a woman and children inside. Police then tazed him, he fell off of the car and was placed under arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

