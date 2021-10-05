Prize Fest
1 man tazed after jumping on civilian’s car while fleeing police, another arrested in residential area

Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
Police respond to incident on Walker Road.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on 70th Street that evolved into a pursuit.

Officials say they pursued a vehicle with two male occupants to Walker Road near Newport Street, where the suspects then crashed the car.

Both men ran from the vehicle. One man ran into a nearby wooded residential area where he was caught and arrested. The other man jumped onto a civilian’s car that had a woman and children inside. Police then tazed him, he fell off of the car and was placed under arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

