#WileyCares: College collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida impacted areas
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.
In response, Wiley College launched Wiley Cares, which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 4.
Wiley Cares, (is) a multi-tiered campaign launched to inspire our students to great heights, also addresses holistic needs.
The college aims to fill a Wiley College Bus with the following items:
- Water
- Toiletries (Soap, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant)
- Socks / Underclothes for both men and women
- Shirts
- Diapers
- Clothes for both men and women
- Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula
Drop-off locations include the college’s chapel, student affairs office. The last day for donations will be Thursday, Oct. 7.
Monetary donations can be submitted here. Donors are asked to put Hurricane Ida Response in the Other Designation field when donating.
The program is a joint effort by the Julius S. Scott Chapel and the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.