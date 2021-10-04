Prize Fest
#WileyCares: College collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida impacted areas

Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.

In response, Wiley College launched Wiley Cares, which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 4.

Wiley Cares, (is) a multi-tiered campaign launched to inspire our students to great heights, also addresses holistic needs.

Wiley College

The college aims to fill a Wiley College Bus with the following items:

  • Water
  • Toiletries (Soap, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant)
  • Socks / Underclothes for both men and women
  • Shirts
  • Diapers
  • Clothes for both men and women
  • Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula

Drop-off locations include the college’s chapel, student affairs office. The last day for donations will be Thursday, Oct. 7.

Monetary donations can be submitted here. Donors are asked to put Hurricane Ida Response in the Other Designation field when donating.

The program is a joint effort by the Julius S. Scott Chapel and the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

