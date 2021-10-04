WileyCares: College collecting supplies for Hurricane Ida impacted areas

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Weeks after Hurrican Ida came ashore in southeast Louisiana — people remain in need.

In response, Wiley College launched Wiley Cares, which kicks off on Monday, Oct. 4.

Wiley Cares, (is) a multi-tiered campaign launched to inspire our students to great heights, also addresses holistic needs.

The college aims to fill a Wiley College Bus with the following items:

Water

Toiletries (Soap, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Deodorant)

Socks / Underclothes for both men and women

Shirts

Diapers

Clothes for both men and women

Baby food / Oatmeal / Formula

Drop-off locations include the college’s chapel, student affairs office. The last day for donations will be Thursday, Oct. 7.

Monetary donations can be submitted here. Donors are asked to put Hurricane Ida Response in the Other Designation field when donating.

The program is a joint effort by the Julius S. Scott Chapel and the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

