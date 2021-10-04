Wiley College announces week-long ‘Sacred Pause’

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Wiley College is pressing pause.

The school will implement a “Sacred Pause” Oct. 10 through 17 to give everyone a chance to rest, refresh, reflect, and renew.

“Since March of 2020, a large portion of our campus community has continued to operate on dual fronts, at home and Wiley College, as essential personnel continuing to provide support to our students. The rigors of providing high-quality education and first-rate service to students in a new environment, while simultaneously juggling the dangers of the pandemic and their personal demands, simply put, have left us exhausted, burnt out, and fatigued. As a commitment to our teammates’ wellbeing and in concert with our core beliefs that health and wellness is central to excellence, we believe a Sacred Pause is necessary,” said president and CEO, Herman J. Felton Jr.

During the “Sacred Pause”, campus community members will get to pause the work of the college and focus on self-care. If they so choose, campus members can participate in scheduled virtual activities like yoga, dance, cooking classes, and book discussions.

“As we enter the sacred pause posture, we draw on our covenant with the United Methodist Church (UMC) and the teachings of John Wesley,” said Felton. “Our covenant with UMC is not in theory alone, but to be affiliated with the UMC requires a sacred pause that is consistent with the ethos of engaging the whole being (physical and spiritual) as important.”

On Monday, Oct. 4, the school said in a news release that the “Sacred Pause” will be part of the Wiley experience moving forward.

