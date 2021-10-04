Prize Fest
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. police officers launch peer support group for fellow first responders

(Generic Image)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Working in the field of public safety can be a stressful job that affects one’s mental health. A group of Texarkana police officers are trying to bring a bit of relief to fellow first responders.

“I was really feeling some of the pressure in my mental health,” said Shawna Yonts, an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Yonts an Scott Megason are both veteran Texarkana police officers, with 50 years of experience between the two. During their tenure, these officers say they have worked many cases that have affected them mentally and emotionally, like the death of a Miller County correctional officer.

“I knew it was bad. It really was like a trigger for me that made me realize that I needed to get some peer support,” Yonts said.

And then there was the 2018 murder of a small child by his mother.

“At the time, it was really personal because I had twin granddaughters that were close to the same age. It just kind of sunk in and made it more real,” said Megason.

Such experiences prompted these officers to start the Ark-Tex Peer Support Organization. The group aims to provide support to all first responders to help them deal with stressful on-the-job situations. They say the peer group is a change in law enforcement culture.

“Usually, the mentality is to suck it up and get over it. You are weak when you ask for help. It was often not even asked for, the culture itself, people would not even reach out,” said Megason.

Megason says they’re looking for members of other public safety organizations to train as peer support officers. If interested, you can contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

“We are simply going to them saying, ‘If you need to talk to somebody, we are here to listen. If you need to talk to somebody, if you need someone to get advice, we are here to give you those resources you can get,’” Yonts said.

For now, the group’s focus is public safety workers in Miller County, Arkansas and Bowie County, Texas, but officials say other neighboring agencies are welcome.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm that a woman died and two small children were hurt in a rollover accident on...
Woman dies when vehicle overturns on I-20W
1 dead after two-vehicle crash on Airline Drive
Police responded to the scene a little after 11 p.m., Friday, Oct.1.
Victim found shot at intersection
Woman dies after attack at Shreveport motel; victim identified
Police responded to the shooting on the 4000 block of Mandelane Street.
Man shot by masked home invaders

Latest News

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting food drive to benefit Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
Decari Markray
Community remembers basketball player killed in crash on Airline Drive
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
detector
Today kicks off National Fire Prevention Week