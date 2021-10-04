Temperatures a little warm with plenty of sunshine this week

(KSLA) - This week will be beautiful! There will not be any rain, but instead lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little warm early on this week, but will heat up as the weekend approaches.

This evening will be very pleasant. I expect a few clouds, but no rain at all. There will be plenty of sunshine, then mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be a little warm initially, but will quickly cool once the sun goes down. They will fall to the 70s, then eventually the 60s.

During the overnight hours, it will be quite nice. Look for a few clouds and no rain. Since the humidity is low again, it will be cooling down with the temperatures. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s. It may be cool enough to open the windows, but that’s totally up to you! It should be a very comfortable start to the day tomorrow.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day. Sunshine with a few passing clouds is what I have on tap. I do not anticipate any rain for the day. Temperatures will remain warm and get up to the mid 80s. That is right on par with the average temperature for early October. So, it should be a nice Fall-like day!

Wednesday and Thursday will have little to no change to the forecast. More sunshine with no rain is expected. Once again both days should have some harmless clouds passing by. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, then up to the mid to upper 80s Thursday.

Friday and on into the weekend will still have gorgeous weather! The only thing is that temperatures these days will be in the upper 80 and lower 90s. So, it will not exactly feel like Fall. However, the humidity will be tolerable so it will not feel too bad. You’ll still need those sunglass as you head out the door for any outdoor plans. I expect a lot of sunshine and limited cloud cover.

Out in the tropics, Hurricane Sam is finally moving its way on out! This is still a very strong storm, but thankfully it is weakening and moving to the north. Victor has also fallen apart, so there is nothing left of that storm. There is one areas off the East Coast that has a low chance to develop, but this will likely not become anything. The next name off the list will be Wanda before we would have to use the Supplement list. We’ll be your First Alert on everything tropics.

Have a magnificent Monday! Enjoy the sunshine this week!

