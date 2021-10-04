SWAT called out to home on Elaine Street in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews are responding to a developing situation at a home in Bossier City.

Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City. It happened Monday, Oct. 4. Someone is reportedly barricaded inside a home there.

SWAT crews were called out to Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (KSLA)

SWAT crews were called out to Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (KSLA)

SWAT crews have been called to the scene. No other information is currently available.

We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.