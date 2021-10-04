Prize Fest
SWAT called out to home on Elaine Street in Bossier City

SWAT was called out to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews are responding to a developing situation at a home in Bossier City.

Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a home on Elaine Street in Bossier City. It happened Monday, Oct. 4. Someone is reportedly barricaded inside a home there.

SWAT crews were called out to Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
SWAT crews were called out to Elaine Street in Bossier City, La. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
SWAT crews have been called to the scene. No other information is currently available.

We will update this story when we know more.

