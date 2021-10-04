Prize Fest
Ochsner puts pressure on employees' spouses to get COVID-19 vaccine or health care fees could rise

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health, the largest non-profit health care system in Louisiana, has announced a significant change to its upcoming 2022 health benefits enrollment plans that could add a fee for employees whose spouses or domestic partners are on the system’s health insurance but are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ochsner released the following statement on the matter:

Ochsner Health announced back in August that it is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29. Officials with the health system said they are implementing the requirement for all physicians, providers, and employees.

