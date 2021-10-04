Prize Fest
Man injured after stepping in to prevent man from assaulting his own wife; suspect arrested

Richard Hargrove, 33
Richard Hargrove, 33
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is in custody after reportedly assaulting another man and his own wife on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Officials with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office say around 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a house in the 18000 block of Highway 237 about some sort of disturbance. When they got there, they met with witnesses and a victim, who was found lying in the living room of the home suffering from significant head trauma.

Witnesses reported to police he’d either been shot or hit in the head by the suspect, identified as Richard Hargrove, 33. Police say the victim tried to intervene when Hargrove reportedly began assaulting his wife in the living room. Witnesses claim Hargrove was armed with a handgun and possibly fled the home on foot. Deputies searched the home and treated the victim, who was then flown to a hospital in Tyler, Texas by helicopter.

Deputies say while on scene, they were told Hargrove had run to a house about a quarter of a mile from the initial scene. Deputies found the house in the 19000 block of Highway 237 and spoke with the owner of the home, who claimed he thought Hargrove was inside, but couldn’t find him. Officials searched the home and found Hargrove hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Hargrove was booked into the Miller County Detention Center for first-degree battery and third-degree domestic violence battery.

Police say although witnesses believed the victim was shot, evidence at the scene and medical reports indicate the victim suffered head trauma that was not caused by a bullet.

